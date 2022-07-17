Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $504.57.

Align Technology stock opened at $254.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

