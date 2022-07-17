Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,379 shares during the period. Stitch Fix makes up 100.0% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned 11.01% of Stitch Fix worth $120,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

SFIX stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

