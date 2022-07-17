StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
