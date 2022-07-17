StockNews.com Downgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.