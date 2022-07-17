Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.85 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $61.85 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $18.95 or 0.00089363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

