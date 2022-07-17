Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Studio City International Trading Up 1.0 %
MSC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Studio City International has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
