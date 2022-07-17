Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.