Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $910,136.58 and $28,500.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00655626 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,985,351 coins and its circulating supply is 46,285,351 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

