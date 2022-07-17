Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Position Cut by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunoco by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.51. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.