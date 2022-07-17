SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $54.15 million and $12.88 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

