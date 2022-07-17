Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 5th.

SURF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

