S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 37.2% in June

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.
S&W Seed Price Performance
NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
