Swop One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,414.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Swop has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00007485 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $22,414.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,446,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,378,996 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
