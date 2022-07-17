Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

