Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 54.5% in June

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 27,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Tailwind Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 168,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 106,856 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 533,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

