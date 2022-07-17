Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Update

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $4.51 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

