Tap Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Tap has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $197,064.09 and $241.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,250.53 or 0.99993900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.