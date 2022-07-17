TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TC Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

TCBC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

