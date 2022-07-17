TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.56.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

