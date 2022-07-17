Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after buying an additional 200,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,695,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 415,946 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
