Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 45,700.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.94. The company has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

