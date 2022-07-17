Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.94. The company has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

