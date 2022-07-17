Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00007556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $38.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008514 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010654 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001872 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,526,163 coins and its circulating supply is 901,974,890 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
