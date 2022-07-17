Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 6.0 %
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.56.
About Thai Beverage Public
