The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

NYSE:EL opened at $245.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.