The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,140.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTD. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,158.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,341.49. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

