The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 600” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.14) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.54) price target on Glencore in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.66) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($6.90) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 406.85 ($4.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 475.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 460.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

