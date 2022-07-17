The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 28th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MXF opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of The Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.