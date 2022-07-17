The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

The New Germany Fund Announces Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.