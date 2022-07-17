The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

The Swatch Group Announces Dividend

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

