The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.