The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $283,785.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00013175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $299.95 million and $283,785.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00074694 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

