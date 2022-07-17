Titan Coin Price Up 245.1% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 74.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $181,224.12 and approximately $25.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 245.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.