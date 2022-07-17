TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

TMX Group stock opened at C$126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6600005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

