Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,411 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

