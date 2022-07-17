Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average of $865.94. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $872.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

