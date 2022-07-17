Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3,058.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

About Honda Motor

HMC stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.