Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

