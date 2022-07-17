Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

