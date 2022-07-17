Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

