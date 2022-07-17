Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $174,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

