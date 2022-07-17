Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CALM stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

