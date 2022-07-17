Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.