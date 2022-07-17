Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.2 %

X stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

