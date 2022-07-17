Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

