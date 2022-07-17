Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.