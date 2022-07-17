Tranquility Partners LLC Has $409,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.