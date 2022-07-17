Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7,632.6% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

