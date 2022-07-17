Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 123,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.9% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 133.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 66.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

