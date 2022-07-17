Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $485,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

RTX stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

